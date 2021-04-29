The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $321.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

