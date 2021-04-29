The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,059 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $155,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.38. The company had a trading volume of 231,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $324.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

