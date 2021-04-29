The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.05

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.05 and last traded at $101.84, with a volume of 86240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in The Progressive by 25.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 173,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 2,638.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 81,308 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in The Progressive by 134.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 393,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,603,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 17.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

