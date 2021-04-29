The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.31.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $268.96 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $172.32 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.