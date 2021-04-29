The Shyft Group (SHYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.65-1.85 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,752,553.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

