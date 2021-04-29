The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post sales of $237.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.04 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $215.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $934.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $941.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $991.63 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of SMPL opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

