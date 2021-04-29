The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of The Simply Good Foods worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

