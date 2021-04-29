The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.93.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.