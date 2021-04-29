The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.32.

The Southern stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. 166,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,605. The Southern has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.93.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

