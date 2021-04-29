The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.93.

SO stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.16. 5,026,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

