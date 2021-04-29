The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWN remained flat at $$32.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033. The Taiwan Fund has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

