The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,252 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of The TJX Companies worth $72,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.52.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 64,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 116.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

