The Transfer Token Hits Market Cap of $903.98 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $903.98 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.60 or 0.00016151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

