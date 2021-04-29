The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.79 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.95.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.