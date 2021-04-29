The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Diligent Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.5% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $332.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

