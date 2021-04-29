The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 77,168 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $224,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $2,446,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

