The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.59 and its 200 day moving average is $168.73. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

