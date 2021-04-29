THEKEY Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $483,089.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006842 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000722 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.