Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Cut by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

TMO stock traded down $19.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $466.23. 67,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

