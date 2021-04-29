Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Trimmed by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,791 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded down $21.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $463.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

