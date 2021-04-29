Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY21 guidance to $21.97 EPS.

NYSE:TMO traded down $22.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $463.78. 82,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.