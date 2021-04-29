Thisoption (TONS) One Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $1.15 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thisoption has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thisoption alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00293374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01133939 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.00 or 0.00725086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,796.07 or 1.00273949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.