Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,445,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $1,501,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,496,200.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $1,480,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,469,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,200.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,763,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,515,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

