Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,581,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $30,139,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $142.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

