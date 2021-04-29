Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $57,121.33 and $111,970.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00476888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

