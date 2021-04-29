ThoreCoin Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $10,120.88 or 0.18979106 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $877.34 million and approximately $22,542.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00065274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00281820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.09 or 0.01119685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00710029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,204.88 or 0.99772087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

