ThreeFold (TFT) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $110,861.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00281604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.91 or 0.01113656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.11 or 0.00712084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.30 or 0.99825943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

