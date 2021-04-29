Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) shares fell 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. 35,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 49,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Thunder Energies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNRG)

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

