Tidex Token Price Up 15% Over Last Week (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $677.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00280763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.28 or 0.01118256 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.08 or 0.00709043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,332.30 or 1.00018186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

