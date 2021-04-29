Tierion Hits One Day Volume of $78,986.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Tierion has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $78,986.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

