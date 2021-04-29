Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.94% of Tilly’s worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tilly’s by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tilly’s by 716.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 112,410 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $361.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

