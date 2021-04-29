Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.94% of Tilly’s worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLYS. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 13.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

TLYS stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $361.26 million, a P/E ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

