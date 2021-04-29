Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 4.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 154,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,754,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

