TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Trading Up 1.9%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 424,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 861,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLLTF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TILT to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of TILT in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

