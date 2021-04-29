Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $25,503.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at $53,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,252 shares of company stock worth $813,905. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

