TimkenSteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. On average, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMST stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

