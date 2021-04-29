Tixl Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.33 Million (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Tixl has a total market cap of $22.33 million and $1.12 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00280725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.48 or 0.01103424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00026191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.77 or 0.00709410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,990.21 or 1.00038147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

