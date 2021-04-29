TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Shares Down 0.2%

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €25.90 ($30.47) and last traded at €26.10 ($30.71). 14,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.15 ($30.76).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.75 and a 200 day moving average of €22.61.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

