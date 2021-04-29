Tokenbox (TBX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,164.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $752,585.10 and $4,164.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00078284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00822033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00097253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.