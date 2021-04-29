TokenPay 24 Hour Volume Hits $102,795.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $962,823.05 and $102,795.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,619.67 or 1.00549930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00192176 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001892 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

