Tolar (TOL) Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $54,578.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tolar has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,296,472 coins and its circulating supply is 215,158,577 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

