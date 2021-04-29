TomoChain Hits Market Capitalization of $190.81 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $190.81 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $2.35 or 0.00004341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00063046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00278889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $606.71 or 0.01120919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.98 or 0.00731584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,189.10 or 1.00117124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,218,575 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

