TON Token (TON) Tops One Day Volume of $43,612.00

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One TON Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. TON Token has a total market cap of $806,733.55 and approximately $43,612.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.00827105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

