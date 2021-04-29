Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after acquiring an additional 537,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

