TopBuild (BLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLD stock opened at $221.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.65 and its 200 day moving average is $194.80. TopBuild has a one year low of $80.77 and a one year high of $235.50.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

