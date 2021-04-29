Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NDP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,084. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

