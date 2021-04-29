Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.10

Shares of Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 7515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tosoh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

