Total (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

Get Total alerts:

EPA:FP traded up €0.66 ($0.78) on Thursday, hitting €37.45 ($44.05). 5,547,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.72.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.