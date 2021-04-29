Total (EPA:FP) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

Total stock traded up €0.66 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €37.45 ($44.05). The company had a trading volume of 5,547,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of €39.06 and a 200-day moving average of €35.72.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

