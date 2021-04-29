Total (EPA:FP) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s current price.

FP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.89 ($52.81).

Shares of FP traded up €0.66 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €37.45 ($44.05). 5,547,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.06 and a 200 day moving average of €35.72. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a one year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

